NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

