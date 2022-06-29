NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 813,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,575,000 after buying an additional 186,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.84.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

