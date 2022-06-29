NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 283,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

