NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 17.94 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 26.03.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

