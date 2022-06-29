NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 860.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

