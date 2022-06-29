NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 120 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

