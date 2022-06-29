NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

