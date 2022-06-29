NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MGIC Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 174,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MTG stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

