NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Stride by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 117,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

