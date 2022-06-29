NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 4,822 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,165 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,935. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

SQ stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.30 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

