NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $505,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 126,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Crown by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

