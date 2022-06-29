NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

AVT stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

