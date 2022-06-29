NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.