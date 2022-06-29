NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,286.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,583.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

