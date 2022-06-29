NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.