NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

