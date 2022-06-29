NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $730,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

