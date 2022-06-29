NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $756,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

