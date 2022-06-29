NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average of $225.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

