NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Wabash National worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 176.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 93.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WNC stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $695.29 million, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.