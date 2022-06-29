NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $253.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.21 and a 200 day moving average of $312.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.81 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.