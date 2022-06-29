NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $516,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASIX stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

