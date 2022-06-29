NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $723,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Globant by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Globant by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.75.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $184.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.98. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

