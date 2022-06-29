NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

