NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,203. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

