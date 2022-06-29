NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

