NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,728 shares of company stock worth $3,554,309. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

