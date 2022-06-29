NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

