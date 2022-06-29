NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 24.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 36,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,176. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

