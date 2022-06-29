NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

