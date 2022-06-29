NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.09% of Oppenheimer worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 39.3% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.03 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

