NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

