NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 770 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.