NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $531,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

