NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $636,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -220.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

