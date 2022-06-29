NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $385.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.81.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.