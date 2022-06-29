Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.26. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2,017 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

