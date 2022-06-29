NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

