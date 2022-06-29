PDS Planning Inc Buys 417 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.