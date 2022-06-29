PDS Planning Inc Purchases 2,663 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $399.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

