Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.50 and a 200-day moving average of $330.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.