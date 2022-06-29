Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 73,382 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,382 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Visa were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.04. The company has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

