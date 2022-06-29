Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 3,878 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

