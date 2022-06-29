Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.