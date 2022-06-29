Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2,882.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,194 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.