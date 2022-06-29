Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.