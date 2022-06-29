Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

