Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.