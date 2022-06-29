Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $142,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 233.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 225.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

