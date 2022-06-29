Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.00, but opened at 12.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS shares last traded at 11.37, with a volume of 52,996 shares changing hands.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Gores Guggenheim Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gores Guggenheim Inc is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.